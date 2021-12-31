Poland pre-finances 40 pct of its next year’s borrowing needs

Poland has managed to cover at least 40 percent of the state budget’s borrowing needs for 2022, a deputy finance minister has said.

“The Ministry of Finance has preliminary estimated that at least 40 percent of next year’s borrowing needs of the state budget have been financed in the current year,” Sebastian Skuza was quoted as saying in a finance ministry press release on Friday.

Skuza also said that the total amount on the state budget accounts will exceed PLN 80 billion (EUR 17.4 billion) at the end of the year.

“The final amount will be known when the budget year is closed,” the deputy minister said.

At the end of November, budget accounts showed a balance of PLN 154.4 billion (EUR 33.6 billion).