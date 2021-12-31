West concerned over Iran’s satellite launch

“Iran used a satellite launch rocket to send three research devices into space on Thursday,” a spokesman for the country’s Defence Ministry announced. The West expressed its concern over the matter and urged the country to respect the UN Security Council resolution enshrining the 2015 nuclear deal.

The spokesman did not clarify whether the devices had reached orbit, but suggested the launch was a test ahead of upcoming attempts to place satellites there.

Some photos from today featuring the Simorgh SLV launch in #Iran bearing three devices into space, though it’s unclear whether any of the objects entered orbit around the Earth. If you look closely, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, alongside Soleimani, makes a cameo appearance at the launch. pic.twitter.com/fO8cId0mlO

— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) December 30, 2021

Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle East, has suffered several failed satellite launches in the past few years due to technical issues.

Thursday’s reported launch comes as Tehran and Washington hold indirect talks in Vienna in an attempt to salvage a nuclear accord that Iran reached with world powers and that former US president Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.

A US State Department spokesperson said Washington was aware of reports on the launch, adding that such launches defy the UN Security Council resolution enshrining the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The United States remains concerned with Iran’s development of space launch vehicles, which pose a significant proliferation concern,” a spokesperson for the US State Department said, commenting on the matter.

Berlin also expressed its dissatisfaction, urging Iran to stop sending satellite launch rockets into space.

“We call on Iran to refrain from further ballistic missile launches, including satellite launchers, and to comply with its obligations under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” a German diplomat said.

The French foreign ministry stressed on Friday Iran’s satellite rocket launch was “even more regrettable” as nuclear talks with world powers were making progress.