World welcomes 2022 in face of Omicron

Countries around the world are preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Some capitals are hosting musicians to concert for the last time this year, others impose curfews amid the constant rise in COVID-19 infections due to the new Omicron variant. However, good news from South Africa, the first country to pronounce itself past its Omicron wave, gives hope for 2022.

The New Year began its annual roll from East to West quietly – with no official firework display in Auckland, New Zealand.

Australia was promising to open the global celebration in vintage style, with its usual spectacular pyrotechnics reflected in the harbour below the Sydney Opera House. But there would be no displays above many of the world’s traditional landmarks, with fireworks called off over Paris’s Arc de Triomphe, London’s Big Ben and the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur.

The golden ball is due to drop at New York’s Times Square, but the crowd shouting out the countdown of the year’s exit will be a quarter the usual size, masked up, socially distanced and with vaccine papers in hand.

In light of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Poland also imposed restrictions from December 15. However, New Year’s Eve was listed as an exception, allowing clubs to be open for the night with some place limitations for the unvaxed.

Still, South Africa, which first raised the alarm about the new fast-spreading coronavirus variant, gave the world one of the last big good surprises of the year, announcing that the Omicron wave had crested without a huge surge in deaths. It abruptly lifted a night time curfew, allowing celebrations to ring in 2022.

Isabel Diaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid promised New Year’s Eve celebrations at 60 percent capacity. “If Madrid is not free, it is not Madrid,” she declared.

New York’s celebration, with just 15,000 spectators instead of the usual 55,000 or so, will still be a big improvement on last year, when just a few dozen people received invitations to Times Square while Los Angeles called off its countdown party in Grand Park.

Elsewhere in Asia, celebrations were mostly scaled down or called off. In South Korea a traditional midnight bell-ringing ceremony was cancelled for the second year and authorities announced an extension of stricter distancing rules for two weeks to tackle a persistent surge in infections.

Celebrations were also banned in Tokyo’s glittering Shibuya entertainment district, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took to YouTube to urge people to wear masks and limit numbers at parties.

China, where the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus first emerged in late 2019, was on high alert, with the city of Xian under lockdown and New Year events in other cities cancelled.

Authorities in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, planned to close 11 roads that usually draw big crowds for New Year. Malaysia banned big gatherings nationwide and cancelled the annual Petronas Twin Towers fireworks display.

Secretive North Korea promised midnight fireworks at Kim Il Sung Square in its capital, Pyongyang.