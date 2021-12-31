Biden-Putin talks with no breakthroughs, gov’t official predicts

MICHAEL REYNOLDS/PAP/EPA

Thursday’s telephone conversation between US and Russian Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will probably bring no breakthroughs, a Polish deputy foreign minister opined on Friday.

Pawel Jablonski told the TVP Info news channel that further US-Russian negotiations could be pursued through other diplomatic channels.

“The Thursday conversation between the US and Russian presidents will probably not prove groundbreaking. We may soon be seeing attempts at talks… through other channels,” Jablonski said.

He added that the US and Russian presidents’ conversation, their second in less than a month, was proof that the security situation beyond Poland’s eastern borders remained serious.

In this context, Jablonski said that Russia’s aggressive policies, especially its violations of the territorial integrity of other countries, collided with international law, and warned that the West should refrain from making concessions to Moscow.

Presidential aide Jakub Kumoch told PAP that Poland hoped Putin was aware of the serious political costs Moscow could suffer in response to its threats towards Ukraine.

“We strongly hope President Vladimir Putin heard the very clear message that threats towards Ukraine will incur big political costs for Russia,” Kumoch said.

The West has accused Russia of planning a military attack on Ukraine in view of the recent amassment of Russian troops on the country’s border. Moscow, which is strongly against Ukraine’s Nato membership ambitions, has denied such plans but has warned that Ukraine’s accession to the Alliance would be “crossing a red line.”

During the 50-minute conversation, Biden and Putin agreed to further security talks on Jan. 9-10 in Geneva, at the Jan. 12 Nato-Russia Forum and at the OSCE Forum on the following day.

A White House official called the talks “serious and substantial.”