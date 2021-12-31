Typhoon Rai causes more deaths in Philippines

The death toll has increased to 405 as a result of typhoon Rai, which devastated the central provinces of the Philippines in mid-December, Ricardo Jalad, director of the Philippine crisis management agency NDRRMC, said on Friday.

Earlier, Philippine police reported 208 people dead as a result of typhoon Rai. It was the fifteenth and most tragic cyclone to hit the island nation this year.

The fate of 82 people is still unknown, and more than 1,000 have been injured. One-third of over 500,000 houses damaged by Rai are completely destroyed. Infrastructure losses were estimated at USD 459 million.

In the central provinces of the country, there is still an insufficient supply of aid for thousands of inhabitants who lack electricity and water.

“The typhoon caused enormous damage; it was like a bomb dropped on the northern regions [provinces] of Bohol,” Anthony Damalerio, regional head of the Philippines emergency agency stressed.

“We have a problem providing shelter for those who have lost their homes, especially now that the province has a rainy season,” the Governor of the Surigao del Norte province, Francisco Matugas emphasised.

The Philippines, which has 110 million inhabitants, is hit by about 20 storms and typhoons every year. The country is located in the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire. This makes the Philippines one of the countries most exposed to natural disasters in the world.