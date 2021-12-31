Special services work legally and under control, gov’t official says

Poland’s special services are always legally warranted to conduct their operations, which are also overseen by the general prosecutor and courts, a government official said on Friday referring to allegations that mobile phone spyware was being used against government opponents.

Maciej Wasik, a deputy interior minister, in an interview for Polish Radio, gave his assurance of the legality of all special operations in Poland.

“Whenever they employ extended operational methods like surveillance, Polish services have all required warrants and remain under the supervision of the general prosecutor and courts,” he said.

Wasik declined to comment about the spyware, explaining that the operational methods employed by special services were highly classified and could not be discussed in public as they are “top secret.”

Last week, the US news agency Associated Press reported that a specialist IT department at the University of Toronto had confirmed that Israeli-made Pegasus spyware had been used to hack the mobile phones of some opposition figures, including a senator who at the time of the attack was head of a parliamentary campaign for the main opposition party, the Civic Coalition (KO).

Two other figures mentioned in the Associated Press story were a prominent lawyer and government critic, and a prosecutor who launched an investigation into a botched 2020 postal presidential election that cost taxpayers millions of zlotys.

The analysts were unable to pinpoint who was behind the spying, but said that the maker of the spyware, NSO Group, only sells its software to government agencies.