COVID-19: 13,601 new infections in Poland, active cases falling

The Health Ministry announced 13,601 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country 4,108,215 including 381,042 still active. The number of active cases was 383,903 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 638 new fatalities – 233 from COVID-19 alone and 405 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in the country rose to 97,054.

According to the ministry, a total of 213,742 people are quarantined and 3,630,119 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 381,042 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.







As of Friday, a total of 46,962,321 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,042,850 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,910 out of 2,850 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 286,961,194 coronavirus cases, 5,448,523 deaths and 253,322,228 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 55,252,823. India has the second most with 34,838,804 cases and Brazil third with 22,277,239.