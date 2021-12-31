Einstein proved right by latest satellite trajectory observations

Albert Einstein correctly predicted changes in the shape of the orbits of objects circling the Earth, according to the observations of the trajectories of the navigation satellites carried out by scientists from the University of Environmental and Life Sciences in Wrocław, southern Poland, and the European Space Agency (ESA).

The researchers based their conclusions on the results of three years of continuous observations from over 100 stations located on all continents, constantly tracking about 80 satellites of GPS, GLONASS and Galileo systems.

The team leader, a space surveyor, Professor Krzysztof Sośnica recalled that the general theory of relativity was confirmed with a very high level of reliability on the basis of the change in the passage of time recorded by atomic clocks. But apart from these changes, the theory of relativity also envisages slight deformations in the shape and size of the orbits of satellites circling the Earth.

The changes in the geometry of space-time, and thus the orbits of artificial satellites, are so small that so far no one has been able to measure them.

However, scientists from the Institute of Geoecology and Geoinformation of Wrocław University of Environmental and Life Sciences have developed satellite models that allow for the determination of ultra-precise orbits and the prediction of where the satellites will be in the future.

They began their research by deriving theoretical effects resulting from general relativity. It turned out that, according to theory, the shape and size of the orbits of the satellites have to change, with the changes being the greatest for satellites in elliptical orbits. The next step was to confirm the correctness of theoretical predictions using real satellite data.

The conclusion was that even when the satellites moved freely, they confirmed the validity of Einstein’s theory. Hence, for the first time it has been possible to prove by observing changes in the size and shape of artificial satellites that space-time is curved and non-linear as Einstein predicted more than 100 years ago, and that curved space-time changes the movement of satellites.