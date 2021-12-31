23 illegal attempts to cross PL-BY border, guards remember start of crisis

In the last 24 hours, Border Guard officers recorded 23 illegal attempts to forcibly cross the Polish Belarusian border.

“Yesterday, i.e. on December 30, 23 people tried to cross the Polish-Belarusian border illegally. In the sections protected by the Border Guard post in Narewka and Białowieża, the barbed wire was damaged. In the section of the Polish Border Guard in Czeremcha, a group of 14 foreigners tried to enter the territory of the Republic of Poland illegally,” the Border Guard announced on social media.

Wczoraj tj. 30.12 granicę🇵🇱🇧🇾próbowały nielegalnie przekroczyć 23 osoby.

Na odcinkach ochranianych przez #placówkaSG w Narewce i Białowieży stwierdzono uszkodzenia concertiny. Na odcinku #PSGCzeremcha grupa 14 cudzoziemców próbowała nielegalnie przedostać się na terytorium RP. pic.twitter.com/8L6OYjvjI7

— Straż Graniczna (@Straz_Graniczna) December 31, 2021

This year, the Border Guard recorded over 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Since the beginning of December, there have been 838 attempts, around 8,900 in November and as many as 17,400 in October.

A ban on stay in the strip encompassing 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus was introduced for three months, from December 1 to March 1. The inhabitants and emergency services are excluded from this ban. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.

By the middle of next year, a barrier equipped with motion sensors as well as day and night cameras is to be erected on the 180-kilometre section of the border.

According to a Border Guard officer on duty, the symbolic start of the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border took place in the section protected by the Border Guard station in Krynki. In May, two Guinean nationals illegally crossed the border here, and that was the beginning, he said.

“I would never have thought then that the situation at the border would change so much so soon,” the officer emphasised. “Although the situation has changed, the service is still what it was,” he stressed.