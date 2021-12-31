Biden presents Putin ‘two paths of actions’ over potential developments in Ukraine

Russia’s relations with Ukraine and possible US sanctions were among the topics raised by US President Joe Biden and the Moscow leader Vladimir Putin in the 50-minute-long telephone conversation initiated by the president of Russia, according to the US media.

In the opinion of the White House, the talks were “serious and meaningful,” as both leaders presented their positions ahead of a series of diplomatic talks in January.

Reportedly, Mr Biden and Mr Putin agreed on the dates of a series of January talks: bilateral dialogue on strategic stability on January 9-10 in Geneva, discussions at the NATO-Russia forum on January 12, and at the OSCE forum on January 13.

Furthermore, the White House announced that during the conversation, Joe Biden informed Vladimir Putin about “two paths of actions”, one based on diplomacy and the other based on deterrence – in the form of sanctions, military aid to Ukraine and strengthening NATO’s eastern flank. The US leader also signalled that some of the Russian proposals would not be fulfilled.

The White House is to report on the talks to Ukraine and to NATO allies and partners.

In a statement released by White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, Mr Biden called on his Russian counterpart to de-escalate tensions around Ukraine and said the talks could only progress in an atmosphere of “de-escalation, not escalation.”

Mr Biden was to say that the West would impose “large-scale sanctions” on Russia if the Russian side escalated the conflict in eastern Ukraine. However, he made a reservation that he did not intend to send US troops to the region of Ukraine.

He also stated that the US would take “decisive steps” in the event of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that it would closely monitor Moscow’s actions in this area.

At the same time, both leaders declared their willingness to continue the dialogue and agreed that “pragmatic measures to achieve real results” should be taken.

In turn, President Putin’s advisor on foreign affairs, Yuri Ushakov, told journalists that the imposition of sanctions would be a “cardinal error” of the West and could lead to a “total collapse” of relations between the two sides.

“It is important that the US showed a willingness to understand the logic and the essence of the Russian concern, which was already widely presented in two documents submitted to the White House and NATO command,” said Mr Ushakov.

According to the Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin argued that the US would have acted in the same way as Russia had an offensive weapon been deployed at its borders.

Both Mr Ushakov and Mr Peskov stressed that during the conversation both leaders agreed they would have direct supervision over the further course of the US-Russia talks.

Thursday’s phone call by Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin was their second in less than a month.

Both sides try to reach a consensus over the situation in Ukraine. Washington and Kyiv accuse Russia of escalation as it gathers more and more troops near the eastern Ukrainian border. In turn, Moscow believes the US wants to drag Kyiv into their sphere of influence and to place its missile weapons there, which the Kremlin sees as a direct threat from NATO.