Wildfires ravage US state of Colorado

A fierce, wind-driven wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes, injured at least a half dozen people and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents in and around two towns east of the Rockies near Denver, Colorado, authorities said on Thursday.

The swiftly spreading prairie grass fire was believed to have been ignited by sparks from power lines and transformers toppled by high winds of up to 177 km per hour on Colorado’s drought-parched Front Range, according to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

Evacuation orders were first issued for all residents in the town of Superior, Colorado, with a population of about 13,000, and a short time later for the adjacent municipality of Louisville, home to more than 18,000 residents, the Boulder County emergency management office said on Twitter.



Separately, the National Weather Service office in Boulder tweeted: “All Superior under an Evacuation ORDER. LEAVE NOW!”



Within hours, the blaze had swept an estimated 1,600 acres (647.5 hectares) and destroyed more than 500 homes, the Boulder County Sheriff told reporters at a press briefing.

He said an entire subdivision of 370 homes went up in flames west of Superior, and that 210 dwellings were lost in the Old Town area of Superior, along with additional residences in the area. Property losses also included a shopping centre and hotel in Superior, officials said. Governor Jared Polis said flames were consuming football fields of landscape in a matter of seconds, calling the fire “a force of nature.”

The sheriff said gale-force winds made it impossible to halt the fire’s rapid advance, adding that fire and emergency personnel were “essentially running ahead of this just trying to get people out of the way. That’s all you can do,” he stressed adding that he had no reports of people missing and no deaths reported.

Six people were treated for injuries from the wildfires at the UCHealth hospital in the neighbouring city of Broomfield, spokesperson Kelli Christensen said.

A towering plume of smoke from the wildfire was visible in Denver, about 20 miles (32 kilometres) to the south.

Authorities said forecasts called for diminishing winds late on Thursday or early on Friday, which would enable firefighters to get ahead of the flames or use water-dropping helicopters and aeroplane tankers against the blaze.