Blitz Chess: Duda takes silver at 2021 World Championship

Jan-Krzysztof Duda won the silver medal at the World Blitz Chess Championship 2021 in Warsaw after losing 1:2 to Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the play-off.

“It was close,” he wrote on social media.

The 23-year-old Pole repeated the success of 2018 from Saint Petersburg, where he was also runner-up in the blitz game.

Earlier this year, Polish President Andrzej Duda awarded the chess grandmaster with the Golden Cross of Merit for outstanding sports achievements and promoting the country in the international arena. Decorations were also awarded to members of his staff.

Jan Krzysztof Duda began playing chess at the age of 5. By the age of 10, he was junior world champion, and at the age of 15 he won the title of grandmaster of chess. He is currently 13th in the FIDE ranking.