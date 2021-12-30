Poles remain Lithuania’s largest national minority, census shows

Preliminary data of the census conducted in Lithuania in 2021 has indicated that Poles remain the largest national minority in the country, constituting 6.5 percent of its total population.

“The results of this year’s census are very good for us Poles,” Artur Ludkowski, adviser to the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė and the head of the House of Polish Culture in Vilnius, assessed in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

However, he indicated that the results of the next census could be less satisfying.

“Polish society in Lithuania is aging rapidly. A significant proportion of elderly people [of Polish origin] live in the countryside,” he pointed out.

Preliminary data of this year’s census show that the number of Lithuanian residents decreased by more than 233,000 within 10 years. Currently, 2.8 million people live in the country.

Lithuanian society remains homogeneous in terms of nationality. The largest group of the country’s inhabitants are Lithuanians – 84.6 percent of its total population. Poles constitute 6.5 percent, Russians – 5 percent and Belarusians 1 percent.