Over half of Poles consider 2021 a good year: survey

According to a survey conducted by the Centre for Public Opinion Research (CBOS), 55 percent of Poles say that, in general, the year 2021 was good for them personally, 4.9 percentage points higher than in the same survey for 2020.

The “Current problems and events” survey shows that 52.7 percent of respondents assessed the passing year “rather positively” for their families. Although the ratings for 2021 are better than 2020, they are still much weaker than in the record-breaking 2019.

The assessment of the passing year in the personal and family dimension is differentiated primarily by the perception of the material conditions of the respondents own households – Greater material satisfaction of respondents’ correlated with a more positive assessment of 2021.

According to the authors of the survey, respondents whose households have an income of at least PLN 3,000 (EUR 653.57) per person per month have a high percentage of positive opinions.

The survey was carried out between November 29 and December 12 on a representative sample of 1,063 adult Poles.