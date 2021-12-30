Over half of Poles say 2021 was a good year

The assessment of the passing year in the personal and family dimension is differentiated primarily by the perception of the material conditions of the respondents own households, the greater the material satisfaction, the more positive the assessments for 2021, and less negative opinions.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

According to a CBOS survey, 55 percent of Poles say that, in general, the year 2021 was good for them personally, 4.9 percentage points higher than in the same survey for 2020.

The “Current problems and Events” survey shows that 52.7 percent of respondents assessed the passing year as “rather positive” for their families. Although the ratings for 2021 are better than 2020, they are still much weaker than in the record-breaking 2019.

The assessment of the passing year in the personal and family dimension is differentiated primarily by the perception of the material conditions of the respondents own households, the greater the material satisfaction, the more positive the assessments for 2021, and less negative opinions.

Conversely, the worse the assessment of one’s own material conditions, the more declarations that 2021 was bad for the respondents and their families.

This is why the majority of respondents who assessed the material conditions of their household as bad consider the year 2021 to be bad for themselves (62 percent) and their family (52 percent), and the majority of those who assessed it positively consider this year a good year (74 percent and 72 percent respectively).

According to the authors of the survey, the respondents whose households have incomes of at least PLN 3,000 per person per month have a high percentage of positive opinions, 64 percent said 2021 was good on a personal level and 65 percent said it was a good year for their families in general.

The survey was carried out from November 29 to December 12 on a representative sample of 1,063 adult Poles.