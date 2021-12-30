Poland’s C/A deficit at EUR 3.54 billion after Q3, 2021 – central bank

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s current account deficit hit EUR 3.54 billion after the third quarter of 2021, against a surplus of EUR 1.07 billion recorded after the second quarter, according to National Bank of Poland figures released on Thursday.

Poland recorded a EUR 2.19-billion deficit in the trade of goods, and a EUR 6.43-billion surplus in services.

But it recorded a EUR 7.48-billion deficit in primary income and a EUR 0.3-billion deficit in secondary income.

Exports of goods in the third quarter reached EUR 68.44 billion and imports stood at EUR 70.63 billion.