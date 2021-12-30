Poland’s average corporate wage up y/y after third quarter

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s average corporate gross wage rose by 8.5 percent year on year to PLN 5,614.66 (EUR 1,220.5) in the January-September 2021 period, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Thursday.

Corporate employment increased by 0.3 percent year on year to 9,613,700 at the end of September 2021.

In November 2021, Poland’s average corporate gross wage rose by 9.8 percent year on year to PLN 6,022.49 (EUR 1,309), GUS said on Dec. 17.

In monthly terms, the average wage increased by 1.8 percent in November.