Classroom learning may resume on Jan 10 says health minister

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Polish school children will most likely return to regular classes from January 10 but all depends on the development of the pandemic, health minister has said.

Poland has been in the grip of the fourth Covid-19 pandemic wave, with the number of infections and deaths on the rise. The country switched to home schooling in the period before Christmas until January 9.

On Thursday, Adam Niedzielski, health minister, told a press conference that on January 10, full-time education in schools will possibly be resumed but if the Omicron variant began to spread faster than currently indicated by forecasts, the government may consider other decisions.

“We are still monitoring very closely… the number of Omicron-related infections… our forecasts… say that a possible turning point, that is when Omicron begins to appear on a massive scale to dominate the structure of new infections… will be at the end of January.” he said.

With this scenario, classroom learning may resume on Jan 10, he added.

“If, however, we see that the epidemic accelerates earlier, we will have to make more critical decisions,” Niedzielski said.