Germany to shut off three of its last six nuclear reactors on Friday

Germany will pull the plug on three of its last six nuclear power stations on Friday, another step towards completing its withdrawal from nuclear power as it turns its focus to renewables.

The country’s government decided to speed up its phasing out of nuclear power following Japan’s Fukushima reactor meltdown in 2011 when an earthquake and tsunami destroyed the coastal plant in the world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl 25 years earlier.

The reactors will be shut down on Friday after three and half decades in operation.The last three nuclear power plants are to be turned off by the end of 2022.

The phase-out of an energy deemed clean and cheap by some is an irreversible step for Europe’s biggest economy, facing ambitious climate targets and rising power prices.

According to the data, the six nuclear power plants contributed to around 12 percent of electricity production in Germany in 2021. The share of renewable energy was almost 41 percent, with coal generating just under 28 percent and gas around 15 percent.

Berlin’s goal is to make renewables meet 80 percent of power demand by 2030 through expanding wind and solar power infrastructure.

Recently, five EU member states – Austria, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg and Portugal, formed an anti-nuclear alliance at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) held between October 31 and November 13 in Glasgow, Scotland.