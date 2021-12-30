Poland’s budget deficit below 4 pct in 2021, MinFin

Poland’s general government deficit is expected to come in below 4 percent of GDP in 2021, according to a statement published by the Ministry of Finance.

The figure reflects the reasonable health of Poland’s finances despite the economic pressure caused by the pandemic.

“It can be expected that this year’s deficit, according to the EU methodology (general government), will be below 4 percent of GDP,” the ministry wrote.

According to the ministry, public debt in relation to GDP is likely to go down in 2021, and this positive trend will continue in the coming years.

“The EU’s government deficit-to-GDP ratio of 60 percent has been implemented and domestic debt thresholds have not been endangered,” the ministry reported.

It also wrote that the 2022 budget would be “another impulse for the development of the Polish economy,” since it would secure funds to carry out investments stimulating the economy and finance key social programmes.