Poland reports 14,325 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 709 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 14,325 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 709 deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 15,571 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 20,433 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 20,822 recorded the day prior, including 1,930 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,846 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 218,542 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,614,290 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 46,792,705 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,020,631 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 6,534,001 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.