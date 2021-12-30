France is seeing ‘tidal wave’ of COVID-19 infections: French Health Min

Never-before-seen surges in COVID-19 infections in France are leading French people to get jabs as soon as possible. Vaccinations are regarded as prime protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

France is seeing a “tidal wave” of COVID-19 infections, with 208,000 cases reported over the past 24 hours, a new national and European record, Health Minister Olivier Veran told lawmakers on December 29.

France has been breaking infection records repeatedly over the past few days.

“We are talking at the moment about the Omicron variant, which is reaching highs never before seen before now, so it’s really to protect those close to me,” student Lim Krisna, who got his booster shot at a vaccination centre in Meaux, near Paris said.

The vaccination centre administered 13,000 jabs last week, its highest tally since vaccinations began, its head Christian Allard said.

“This [rise in figures] has a mobilising effect on a lot of people,” the head of the vaccination centre said.

However, according to Mr Allard, some people are cancelling appointments for booster doses at his centre because they have tested positive.

He added that local pharmacists told him that around 30 percent of the people they were testing for COVID-19 were turning out to be positive.

Moreover, on Tuesday, around 20 people came to his vaccination centre to get a first dose, after rising infections prompted them to put aside their hesitations about the jab.

Global COVID-19 infections have also hit record highs over the past seven days, Reuters data showed on Wednesday, as the new Omicron variant spread rapidly, keeping many workers at home and overwhelming testing centres.

