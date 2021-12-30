Thousands of people pay respects to late Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Hundreds of mourners queued at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu who died on Sunday aged 90. The anti-apartheid hero will be buried inside the cathedral.

Mourners paid tribute to Abp Tutu, saying he was the “voice of the voiceless” and “always a voice of reason”.

Before he died the Archbishop requested the cheapest coffin and did not want any lavish funeral expense. He will be cremated and his remains interred behind the St George’s Cathedral pulpit, where he often used to preach against racial injustice.

The public will have an opportunity to view Archbishop Tutu’s body on Thursday and Friday, ahead of a requiem mass funeral service on Saturday where South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver a eulogy.

According to an obituary written by the BBC, Desmond Mpilo Tutu was born in 1931, he started his professional career as a teacher. Later on he decided to abandon this line of work after the passage of the Bantu Education Act in 1953 which introduced racial segregation in schools.

He joined the church and became the bishop of Lesotho in 1976. Afterwards he became the assistant bishop of Johannesburg, rector of a parish in Soweto, bishop of Johannesburg and ultimately the head of the Anglican Church in South Africa, the Archbishop of Cape Town.

As archbishop, he called for punitive sanctions against South Africa as a means to fight against apartheid, especially as they were coupled with a total condemnation of violence.

Desmond Tutu was a Nobel Peace prize winner from 1984 widely revered across racial and cultural divides in South Africa for his moral rectitude and principled fight against white-minority rule.