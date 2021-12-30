Road accidents down in Poland in 2021 – report

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

The number of deaths on Polish roads fell by 279 in 2021, according to Poland’s Infrastructure Ministry’s data.

Over the last 12 months, there have been 22,613 road accidents, in which 2,212 people died and 26,199 people were injured, Minister of Infrastructure Andrzej Adamczyk told Polish Radio on Thursday, citing the ministry’s report.

He said the figures show the number of road accidents in 2021 fell against the previous year by over 900, with the number of injuries and fatalities also down by 264 and 279 respectively.

He added there was a 36-percent drop in the number of casualties at pedestrian crossings.

“This indicates the measures taken to prevent Poland from being listed as the country with the most dangerous roads in Europe are effective,” Adamczyk said.