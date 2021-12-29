US and Russia presidents to hold telephone conversation

US President Joe Biden will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, the White House said, as Washington continues to work with allies on a common response to Russia’s military build-up on the Ukraine border.

The President of Russia and the US are to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

She added that the US head of state had spoken with leaders across Europe about the situation on the Ukrainian border, while US president administration officials were in touch with NATO, the European Union and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

After an earlier meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin on December 8, the US President said that “if in fact he invades Ukraine, there will be severe consequences, severe consequences. Economic consequences like nothing he’s ever seen or ever had seen.”

Moscow has alarmed the West by massing thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border in the past two months, following the seizure of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and its backing of separatists fighting in Donbas.

“The Biden administration continues to engage in extensive diplomacy with our European allies and partners, consulting and coordinating on a common approach in response to Russia’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine,” the National Security Council spokeswoman stressed.

She said US officials had also held numerous consultations with their counterparts, including countries on the Eastern European flank, the B9 format as well as Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters the call was planned for “late Thursday evening”.

On Tuesday, the US President said that he is not sure if he would meet with President Putin on January 10, the same day US and Russian officials are due to hold security talks. The talks will concern rising tensions on the Ukrainian border.

Russia and NATO are also likely to hold talks on January 12, with a broader meeting including Moscow, Washington and other European countries set for January 13.