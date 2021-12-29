Russia, Belarus plan joint military drills in early 2022

“Russia and Belarus plan to hold joint military drills in February or March 2022,” the Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday at a meeting with the Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka broadcast on state television.

The planned exercises, on Belarusian territory, come amid unprecedented East-West tensions, with Russia demanding that NATO promise not to admit Ukraine, which borders both Russia and Belarus.

As the Ukrainian authorities alarm, Russia may be preparing an invasion on the country, which would allegedly take place next year.

During a recent telephone conversation between the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry Zbigniew Rau and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the government officials stressed the need for coordinated action supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. They also warned that any Russian aggression against Ukraine would lead to serious consequences for the Kremlin.

As Wiktor Ross, former chargé d’affaires of the Polish embassy in Russia and head of the Polish diplomatic mission in Moldova (1994-2000) and Armenia (2003-2004), said in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP) last week, “a limited invasion of Ukraine is theoretically possible, but the potential consequences of such a step… would cost the Kremlin too much.”

“It could become the nail in the Putin regime’s coffin,” he then assessed.