COVID-19: Omicron variant becoming most prevalent in many countries

The world is still struggling with the COVID-19 virus. While some countries record small decreases, daily numbers of infections keep rising in most places. The Omicron variant continues to spread exponentially while countries across the globe encourage their citizens to get vaccinated.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that 90 percent of people finding themselves in intensive care are those who have not received their booster shots.

“I’m sorry to say this but the overwhelming majority of people who are currently ending up in intensive care in our hospitals are people who are not boosted. I’ve talked to doctors who say the numbers are running up to 90 percent,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Another worrying factor is the margin of error in testing for the presence of the virus. Germany’s Health Minister informed the public that initial reports of COVID-19 numbers in the country might have been heavily understated.

“The current under-reporting of the data is such that we assume that the actual incidence is probably two to three times higher than the one we are currently reporting. In addition, we see a significant increase in Omicron cases which is a concern,” Health Minister Karl Lauterbach stressed.

Meanwhile, countries like France and Spain noted their highest daily number of new infections since the beginning of the pandemic, 208,000 and 100,000 respectively. Additionally, Spanish authorities announced that smuggling drugs to prisons increased as a result of the introduction of sanitary restrictions.

The Omicron variant of the virus is slowly becoming the most prevalent COVID-19 form in many countries, including the United States, where it is already responsible for more than 58 percent of COVID-19 cases.

World Health Organisation experts and doctors around the world encourage everyone to get vaccinated and sign up for booster shots, as vaccines remain the only effective protection against severe cases of COVID-19 and hospitalisation.

Poland is one of the few countries in Europe where the number of new infections is slowly decreasing compared to previous weeks. Government authorities, however, continue emphasising the importance of vaccinations. According to the Polish Health Ministry, 73.5 percent of the 794 people who died from COVID-19 were not vaccinated.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 283,300,936 coronavirus cases, 5,433,562 deaths and 251,990,030 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 54,148,544, India has the second most with 34,808,886 cases and Brazil third with 22,254,706.