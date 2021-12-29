Moscow cracks down on protests against dissolvement of Memorial group

Following the decision to dissolve Memorial International, the oldest human rights group in Russia, a small protest was held in front of the country’s Supreme court. The protest was soon pacified by Russian services, with police detaining several people.

Moreover, about a dozen people attended a vigil held at a memorial to victims of political repression in Sankt Petersburg.

The Memorial group focused on historical research into the crimes committed by the Soviet government. The decision to dissolve the group was justified by suspected violations of the law on organisations funded from abroad. The prosecution alleged that the group failed to display the information describing it as a “Foreign Agent”, required by law from organisations that receive funds from abroad.

Furthermore, a related organisation, called Human Rights Center Memorial, was also dissolved by a city court in Moscow.

The prosecution accused the Human Rights Center of publishing extremist content. It also stated that dissolving the institution would be in the interest of the state. The Memorial Human Rights Center was accused of creating a negative view of the Russian state, in parallel to how the main Memorial International group was accused of slandering the Soviet Union.

A lawyer for Memorial International said that the lawsuit was politically motivated and that the organisation would appeal the case both in Russia and at the European Court of Human Rights.

Polish President Andrzej Duda defended Memorial and together with other Polish officials harshly criticised the decision of the Russian Supreme Court.