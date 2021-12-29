Polish National Museum buys Marc Chagall’s paintings

The Polish National Museum updated its wide collection of paintings done by world-famous artists adding 14 paintings created by Marc Chagall. The purchase was announced by deputy Prime Minister Piotr Gliński.

According to art history experts this is one of the greatest purchases of the last few years made by the National Museum in Warsaw. 14 Marc Chagall paintings made their way to Warsaw from a number of Swiss auction houses.

“These are stunning works coming from the mature period in Chagall’s creative work. The purchase of these 14 works, of an artist who undoubtedly is one of the greatest artists of the 20th century is something extraordinary,” Łukasz Gaweł, the National Museum in Warsaw director said.

“I would like to thank all those who made this happen – especially museologists, who managed to track these works at the auction and found out, these pieces are available for purchase,” Culture and National Heritage Minister and deputy Prime Minister, Piotr Gliński stressed.

The works obtained by the museum include paintings portraying scenes from the Old Testament, couples in love, flower bouquets and animals.

“When Chagall was creating, he must have already been a very wealthy person. He used the best paper, crayons, paints and brushes, which clearly shows in these works as they are perfectly preserved,” Anna Manicka, Modern Paper Works Collection Curator at the National Museum in Warsaw emphasised.

The works will be displayed in the Polish National Museum in spring, 2022.