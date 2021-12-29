Chinese police raids pro-democratic news outlet in Hong Kong

Police in Hong Kong conducted a raid on the offices of the Stand News media organisation, a popular news outlet among pro-democratic dissidents. “This morning, the police arrested a number of senior and former senior staff of the company, took many people away to assist in the investigation,” a statement provided by Stand News reads.

On Wednesday, hundreds of uniformed and plain clothes police officers raided the offices of Stand News. According to official statements, seized assets include computers, phones, journalistic materials and over USD 64,000 in cash found in the office. The police also froze nearly USD 8 million in the company’s bank accounts.

Among the arrested former board members are former democratic legislator Margaret Ng, pop singer Denise Ho, former chief editor Chung Pui-kuen and acting chief editor Patrick Lam.

Ronson Chan, Stand News deputy assignment editor was not arrested. However, he said that the police searched his home earlier that day, confiscating his computer, mobile phone, tablet, press pass and bank records.

After the raid, arrests and asset seizures the media outlet announced it would shut down.

This was the latest in a series of the Chinese government’s attacks on independent media in Hong Kong. Earlier this year, a national security investigation led to the closing of a tabloid Apple Daily, after a similar series of raids and arrests.

The campaign against pro-democratic news outlets began after the introduction of a national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020, following a series of often violent protests in the previous year. Law enforcement activities intensified after a court ruling allowing authorities to prosecute acts that were legal prior to the introduction of the law. Critics say that the crackdown on free media contributes to the erosion of democratic rule in the financial hub.