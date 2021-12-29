Def Min approves drones contract for Polish Army

Mariusz Błaszczak, the head of the Ministry of National Defence, approved on Wednesday the contract for the supply of mini-UAV unmanned aerial systems for the Polish Army as part of the “Wizjer” programme. “Drones are extremely needed on today’s battlefields,” he stressed.

“Anyone who follows any armed conflict these days knows that drones are a very important weapon,” the minister pointed out. Referring to the hybrid attack on the Polish border by Belarus, Mr Błaszczak emphasised that they are also used in times of peace.

“In the situation in which we found ourselves today, in which we were attacked… we are also dealing with the usage of drones,” he noted, explaining that the machines are used both by the Polish Army to monitor the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border and by the Lukashenka’s regime fueling the conflict.

Mr Błaszczak also reported that the equipment, for which he approved the contract, will be produced by a Polish consortium. He noted, however, that the country plans to obtain these types of drones from various sources.

The minister also announced that one of the tasks he set for the Armaments Agency for the next year was to obtain a loitering munition for the Polish Army.

As he pointed out, the country’s soldiers should have such an arsenal available in large numbers.

Earlier this month, Mariusz Błaszczak approved the contract for the acquisition of four S-70i Black Hawk helicopters for the Polish Special Forces.

As he then pointed out, Black Hawks are “proven helicopters that have been and are used by the military in 30 countries around the world.”