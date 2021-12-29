Unemployment may drop to just over 5 percent at end-2022 – lobby group

Unemployment should fall to around 5.0-5.1 percent at the end of 2022, according to a report by a Polish business association.

The report was compiled by Lewiatan, a business lobby group.

“In the coming months, we can expect a further decline in the number of unemployed people registered at district labour offices and, moreover, the fluctuations will not be as significant as they were this year,” said the report.

“This should help bring unemployment down to as low as 5 percent,” it noted. Unemployment in Poland at the end of November stood at 5.4 percent.

Lewiatan also pointed out that wages should increase next year.

“We will continue to see a growth in wages, but it will not be as significant as it was in the past and this will vary depending on the sector,” indicated the report.

The annual growth rate of the average wage in the business sector may reach 7 percent per annum, it added.