Poland’s central bank likely to increase interest rates by 50 bps in January

Rafał Guz/PAP

Interest rates could be hiked by 50-75 basis points, if the inflation outlook deteriorates, Eugeniusz Gatnar, a member of the Monetary Policy Council (RPP), has told PAP.

The RPP increased the reference interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.75 percent in December while Poland’s central bank governor, Adam Glapinski, announced that there is still “ample room for rate hikes if circumstances so require.”

“A 50 basis-point rate hike at the January RPP meeting would be an appropriate decision, if inflation in Poland is around 8-8.5 percent,” Gatnar said.

He added, however, that a hike of 75 bps cannot be excluded if the government’s anti-inflation shield fails to take effect, and if the projected consumer price index (CPI) in Poland looks like “breaking the psychological barrier of 10 percent in Q1 of 2022.”