Classroom learning to resume on Jan 10 says dep minister

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Polish school children will return to regular classes from January 10, a Polish deputy education minister has said.

Poland switched to home schooling just before Christmas owing to the fourth pandemic wave and are due to remain at home until January 9.

On Wednesday, Tomasz Rzymkowski, deputy education minister, said that this period would not be extended any further.

“The children will return to school on January 10th, for 100 percent as for now. My intuition tells me that this date is in no way endangered,” he told Polish Radio on Wednesday.