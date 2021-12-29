COVID-19: 15,571 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 15,571 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,080,282 including 381,873 still active. The number of active cases increased from 373,887 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 794 new fatalities – 227 from COVID-19 alone and 567 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. This is the highest number during the fourth wave of the pandemic. The death toll in Poland increased to 95,707.

According to the ministry, 216,020 people are quarantined and 3,602,702 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 381,873 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday a total of 46,549,512 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,984,699 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,931 out of 2,853 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 283,300,936 coronavirus cases, 5,433,562 deaths and 251,990,030 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 54,148,544, India has the second most with 34,808,886 cases and Brazil third with 22,254,706.