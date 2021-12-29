Poland reports 15,571 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 794 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 15,571 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 794 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 9,843 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 20,822 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 21,283 recorded the day prior, including 1,931 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,853 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 216,020 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,602,702 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 46,549,512 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,984,699 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 6,364,386 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.