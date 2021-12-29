No illegal crossings of PL-BY border in last 24h: Border Guard

The Border Guard announced on Wednesday that there were no illegal crossings of the Polish-Belarusian border in the last 24 hours. This was the first such day in a long time.

“Yesterday, on December 28, no attempts to enter Poland illegally were recorded at the border,” the Border Guard reported on social media.

As the services added, groups of up to 30 people approached the border line, but withdrew at the sight of Polish patrols.

This year, the Border Guard recorded almost 40,000 attempts to illegally enter Poland through the border with Belarus.

A ban on stay in the strip encompassing 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus was introduced for three months, from December 1 to March 1. The inhabitants and emergency services are excluded from this ban. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.

By the middle of next year, a barrier equipped with motion sensors as well as day and night cameras is to be erected on the 180-kilometre section of the border.