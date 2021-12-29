Over 23,000 Belarusians sought refuge in Poland: official

“Poland constantly supports and protects people fleeing Belarus from repression – so far over 23,000 Belarusians have sought refuge in Poland,” Stanisław Żaryn, spokesman for the Minister-Special Services Coordinator, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP). As he stressed, Poland remains a state open to legal migration and sheltering people in real danger.

“Since the beginning of the political crisis in Belarus, Poland has been constantly supporting and protecting people fleeing this country from political persecution. From August 2020 to December 26, 2021, over 23,000 Belarusians came to Poland asking for help and protection,” he reported.

The official recalled that Belarusian society has been subjected to brutal repression since the outbreak of protests caused by the rigging of the 2020 presidential elections by the Alyaksandr Lukashenka regime.

“Many Belarusians have to seek refuge outside their own country. For thousands of them, Poland has become a place safe from Lukashenka’s political repression,” he pointed out.

Mr Żaryn noted that the help offered to Belarusians threatened with violence in their own country confirms that Poland remains a state open to legal migration and sheltering people in real danger.

“Official statistics clearly show that for years Poland has been at the forefront of European countries when it comes to granting foreigners permission to stay in Poland due to their willingness to work. It was Poland… that in 2020 positively considered the largest number of applications submitted by citizens from outside the EU,” Mr Żaryn stressed.

He also noted that the country admits foreigners according to its own rules and procedures.

“Poland, like any other country, must conduct its migration policy in accordance with the rules and regulations. There is no and cannot be consent to illegal, mass migration. These processes must take place on the terms specified by the host, i.e. Poland,” the spokesman emphasised.

The repression by the Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime in Belarus – harassment, torture, arrests and trials for opposition to the regime intensified after the rigged presidential election on 9 August 2020.

As Polish President Andrzej Duda said earlier this year, “nearly 900 Belarusian citizens have been imprisoned by [Alyaksandr] Lukashenka simply because they wanted their Country to be free and democratic.”

According to human rights defenders, there are currently 953 prisoners of conscience in Belarus.