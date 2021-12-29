Poles among Europeans with lowest optimism about future: report

The “Quality of life. The impact of COVID-19 on young people in the EU” report prepared by the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions (Eurofound) shows that only 37 percent of young Poles aged 18-29 are optimistic about the future. Only the Spaniards (35 percent) recorded a worse rate amongst EU members.

The report analysed the situation of young people in Europe before the COVID-19 pandemic and the disease’s direct impact on employment, education, mental condition and the perception of the future.

The analysis showed that the level of optimism of young people living in various countries of the EU was clearly correlated with the impact of successive waves of the COVID-19 pandemic and the imposition and loosening of restrictions by the member states.

The most optimism in the European Union is shown by the young inhabitants of Malta, Latvia and Slovenia (around 70 percent). The EU average was 50 percent in the final round of the survey (Spring 2021).

Eurofound also surveyed young people’s trust in two categories: in their government and in the EU (on a scale of 1-10).

The governments of the Nordic countries enjoy the greatest trust – 7.2. The lowest – governments of Eastern European countries – 4.0.

The EU enjoys the trust of the Nordic countries, averaging 6.8, whilst Eastern Europe is 6.4.

