There is need to support territorial integrity of Ukraine: Polish FM

During a telephone conversation between the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry Zbigniew Rau and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the government officials stressed the need for coordinated action supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. They confirmed that any Russian aggression against Ukraine will lead to serious consequences for Russia, the Foreign Ministry stated in a press release.

According to the ministry the phone call was made at the request of the US side.

“The heads of diplomacy of Poland and the United States discussed the current security situation in Europe, including the escalation of the actions of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine, as well as Belarus sustaining a hybrid attack on the border with Poland,” the communique stressed.

The Ministry said that Secretary Blinken repeated the words of US President Joe Biden regarding a strong reaction by the US and allies in the event of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

He also emphasised the role of close allied cooperation within the OSCE, after assuming the annual Polish presidency in the organisation in January 2022.

“It is necessary to maintain unity, cohesion and solidarity of the international community against the aggressive stance of the Kremlin,” the Polish Foreign Minister said during the conversation.

The heads of diplomacy also agreed that the dialogue with the Russian side must be based on diplomacy and deterrence, the principle of reciprocity and take into account our concerns about Russia’s actions with close coordination between allies.

Authorities in Kiev reported last week that 122,000 Russian soldiers remain 200 km from the Ukrainian border. The Russian army announced on Saturday that, after the military exercises in southern Russia end, about 10,000 soldiers will return to their permanent post.

According to Russian representatives, including President Vladimir Putin, integrating Ukraine with NATO is a “red line” the west should not cross.