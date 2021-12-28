Polish authorities condemn liquidation of Memorial association

Poland’s president Andrzej Duda as well as the country’s Foreign Ministry have criticised the decision by Russia’s top court to close down “Memorial”, an eminent Russian human rights group, and have vowed to stand by the activists.

Russian top court rules to liquidate Memorial human rights group

As reported on Tuesday by the RIA news agency, Russia’s Supreme Court ruled that the country’s best-known human rights group, Memorial, must be…

see more

The Russian court upheld a motion by the prosecutor general to liquidate the “Memorial” association, which was set up in the 1980s during Russia’s “glasnost” reforms. It originally documented Stalinist-era crimes and went on to become Russia’s most prominent human rights group.

The court ruled that “Memorial” had “breached rules on the registration of foreign agents.” Prosecutors also said the association “created a false image of the USSR as a terrorist state” and “attributed a favourable history to Nazi criminals.”

Polish President Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: “Poland is grateful to the ‘Memorial’ organisation, which over the years has contributed to revealing the truth about Soviet crimes against many peoples, including Poles.”

He pointed out that “Memorial”, for good reason, has been referred to as the “conscience of Russia” and added that “conscience cannot be smothered or outlawed.”

Polska jest wdzięczna organizacji "Memoriał", która przez lata przyczyniła się do odkrywania prawdy o sowieckich zbrodniach na wielu narodach, w tym na Polakach. "Memoriał" nie bez przyczyny nazywany jest "sumieniem Rosji", a sumienia nie da się ani zdusić, ani zdelegalizować.

— Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) December 28, 2021

Poland’s Foreign Ministry has also condemned the ruling. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the Russian Supreme Court’s decision to close of the ‘Memorial’ association human rights group,” the ministry’s spokesman Łukasz Jasina told the Polish Press Agency (PAP), adding that Poland would never abandon “the wonderful people of ‘Memorial’.”

Mr Jasina said the Foreign Ministry condemned the verdict and supported ‘Memorial’ “Poland will never abandon those wonderful people,” he told PAP.

The ministry also issued a statement, condemning the decision of the Russian court.

MFA statement on the International Memorial Society

More ➡️https://t.co/JVGDi5Srq4 pic.twitter.com/E0iBjWYfMU

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) December 28, 2021

Head of EU diplomacy condemns plan to liquidate ‘Memorial’ association

see more

The Russian court ordered the closure of ‘Memorial’, its regional branches and “other organisational structures.” The prosecutor general had alleged that “Memorial” was “a front for foreign agents.”

“Memorial” lawyer Maria Eismont said the organisation would appeal the ruling, which she described as “illegal and unfounded,” Russia’s TASS news agency reported. Memorial Board Chairman Jan Raczyński said the ruling would be appealed both in Russia and at the European Court of Human Rights.

The organisation was listed by Russian authorities as a “foreign agent” in 2016, and its human rights defence centre in 2014.