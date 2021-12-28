Elon Musk describes far-left ideology as ‘mind virus’

Considered the richest man in the world according to “Forbes” magazine, billionaire Elon Musk conducted an interview with the “Babylon Bee”, a news satire website, in which he expressed his dislike for the far-left ideology increasingly present in the US.

He called wokeness a “prevalent mind virus, and arguably one of the biggest threats to modern civilization.” Furthermore he stressed that “at its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful”. He also added that “it basically gives mean people a reason, it gives them a shield to be mean and cruel, armored in false virtue.”

Moreover, the interviewers asked Mr Musk about his recent tweet saying “traceroute woke_mind_virus”. “traceroute would be like, where did it come from? Where did the virus come from? What is its origin?” The billionaire stressed.

traceroute woke_mind_virus

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2021

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, also touched on his recent Twitter dispute with US Senator Elizabeth Warren. “Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” Senator Warren wrote while attaching a Boston Globe article about Mr Musk.

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6

— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021

In response the billionaire told Elizabeth Warren to “Stop projecting!” and attaching an article from Fox News accusing Senator Warren of lying about her Native American ethnicity. “Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen,” Mr Musk added.

Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

According to the founder of Tesla, he will actually pay the most taxes any individual has ever paid this year. “She doesn’t pay taxes, basically at all, and her salary is paid for by the taxpayer like me,” Elon Musk emphasised. He went on to say that “if you could die of irony, she would be dead.”

During the interview Mr Musk also pointed out that wokeness is destroying comedy by making it politically correct. He gave the examples of a satire website called “The Onion” and a late night comedy TV show called “Saturday Night Live” saying that they “used to be very funny” and now they are “not that funny”.

The billionaire spoke about many issues including sustainable sources of energy, interplanetary travel, his finances, overpopulation, religion and more.