COVID-19: Omicron will trigger large number of hospitalisations, WHO warns

The rapid spread of Omicron will lead to a large number of hospitalisations, despite the fact that it now seems less dangerous than Delta, the European branch of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday.

“The rapid increase in the number of Omicron infections observed in many countries, even with a slightly milder disease course, will lead to a large number of hospitalisations, especially among unvaccinated people,” said WHO expert Dr. Catherine Smallwood.

“It is too early to say whether the wave of Omicron contamination will be more or less severe compared to that caused by Delta,” assessed Dr. Smallwood. “We still do not see the impact of this new variant on the most vulnerable groups,the elderly not fully vaccinated,” she stressed.

“Due to the fact that it is still not known for sure how dangerous the new variant can be, many countries hesitate to introduce stricter covid restrictions,” the AFP agency emphasised.

The first analyses from England, Scotland and South Africa, where the new variant was first discovered, show that it causes fewer hospitalisations than Delta. Incomplete data, which should be treated with caution, indicate that the new coronavirus variant could account for 35 to 80 percent of a less dangerous form of COVID-19, but it is extremely infective.

Health experts still do not know whether the milder course of COVID-19 is a hallmark of Omicron, or whether it is due to the fact that the variant has emerged in a population that has already acquired immunity to COVID-19 through vaccination or outbreaks.