Afghan women demand their rights be respected during protest in Kabul

Dozens of Afghan women took to the streets of Kabul on Tuesday, demanding their rights be respected and the Taliban stop killing people associated with the previous government. The Taliban quickly stopped the protests and detained journalists reporting them.

According to AFP, around 30 women started demonstrating outside a large mosque in the centre of the Afghan capital. They walked several hundred meters chanting “Justice” before being stopped by the Taliban.

Demonstration participants demanded that Taliban fighters stop killing former public officials. “I am asking the world to order the Taliban to stop the killings. We want freedom, we want justice,” one of the demonstrators Najera Koahistani told AFP.

The UN, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch made credible reports about former police and intelligence officers working for the previous government, being killed or disappearing since August when the Taliban took control.

At the same time, there was another women’s protest in Kabul, demanding that their right to education and work be respected.

Islamic fighters detained several journalists who covered the protests and confiscated their cameras. They handed over the equipment only after the photos and recordings had been removed.

In Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, demonstrations are prohibited in most cases. The exceptions are demonstrations that express support for the new Afghan government.

The current Taliban regime is considered less brutal than that of 20 years ago. Still women’s rights including the right to work in public institutions or access to higher education are still limited. On Sunday, the Taliban banned women from traveling further than 72 km without being accompanied by a man. Transport companies and private hauliers will be punished if they break this rule.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the majority of the US armed forces.