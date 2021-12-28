Foreign ministry vows to stand by banned Russian rights group

A supporter of the International Historical Educational Charitable and Human Rights Society 'Memorial' (International Memorial) holds a poster that reads 'We are Memorial' outside the Russian Supreme Court during a hearing on the International Memorial case in Moscow.

YURI KOCHETKOV

Poland’s Foreign Ministry has criticised the Russian top court’s decision to close down Memorial, Russia’s best-know human rights group, and has vowed to stand by its activists.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns a decision of Russia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordering the closure of the Memorial association rights group,” a ministry spokesman told PAP, adding that Poland would never abandon “the wonderful people of Memorial.”

Lukasz Jasina was commenting on the court’s ruling upholding a motion by the prosecutor general on liquidating the Memorial association, which was set up in the 1980s during the period of Russia’s ‘glasnost’ reforms. It originally documented Stalinist-era crimes and went on to become Russia’s most prominent rights group.

The court ordered the closure of Memorial, its regional branches and “other organisational structures.” The prosecutor general had alleged that Memorial was a front for foreign agents.

Memorial lawyer Maria Eismont said the organisation would appeal the ruling, which she described as illegal and unfounded, Russia’s TASS news agency reported. Memorial Board Chairman Jan Raczynski said the ruling would be appealed both in Russia and at the European Court of Human Rights.

Jasina said the foreign ministry condemned the verdict and supported Memorial. “Poland will never abandon those wonderful people,” he told PAP.

Russia’s Supreme Court ruled that Memorial had breached rules on the registration of foreign agents. Prosecutors also said the association created a false image of the USSR as a terrorist state and attributed a favourable history to Nazi criminals.

The organisation was listed by Russian authorities as a “foreign agent” in 2016, and its human rights defence centre in 2014.