Turów mine must operate: Polish gov’t

”The Council of Ministers has adopted a resolution in which it emphasises that the Turów mine and power plant must operate,” said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday. He added that the decision over whether the penalties imposed by the CJEU will be paid will be taken at a later date.

“We do not intend to suspend the operations at the Turów mine and power plant,” emphasised Mateusz Morawiecki during the press conference following the government meeting.

As he added, on Tuesday “the Council of Ministers adopted a resolution in which it emphasises that the Turów mine and power plant must operate, and any decisions whether we will pay any of the unlawfully imposed penalty on us, and whether we will find an appropriate legal formula at all – will be taken by the Council of Ministers at a later date.”

The PM stressed that around May 2022, the CJEU should pass a judgment in the main case concerning Turów. He explained that it is about “the validity of the concession, because this is what the conclusions of the party who sued us concern.”

The head of government also expressed the opinion that there was still a chance for an amicable settlement of the dispute with the Czech Republic, but the condition was to withdraw the lawsuit.

“I hope that in January negotiations with the Czech Republic will move forward. We are preparing for various scenarios, but we do not intend to suspend electricity production at the Turów complex,” he added.

At the end of February 2021, the Czech Republic filed a complaint with the CJEU against Poland regarding the expansion of the Turów mine interim measure, i.e. an order to suspend production. The Czech side believes that the mine expansion threatens the access to water for the inhabitants of Liberec. They also complained about noise and dust related to lignite mining.

In May, the CJEU ordered the suspension of mining at Turów. The Polish government did not comply, and therefore on September 20 the Court imposed a fine of EUR 500,000 on Poland per day for failure to implement the interim measure. The opinion of the Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union in the case will be published on February 3, 2022.

Polish-Czech negotiations regarding the Turów mine started in June. The talks were interrupted on September 30 and resumed on November 5, but were not continued afterwards. According to the latest information from the Ministry of Climate, the Czech government has not responded to Poland’s latest offer.

“Unfortunately, I have to say that I do not believe in fair judgments by the CJEU, which we had the best evidence of in the second half of last year,” said PM Morawiecki during the Tuesday conference, when asked to comment on the complaint that Poland and Hungary submitted against the conditionality mechanism when allocating EU funds.

Mr Morawiecki said that Poland was prepared to fight using all possible means on the European forum. He also added that regardless of what happens, Poland’s economic growth will offer a very positive surprise.

Poland’s stance is that the regulation on the conditionality mechanism introduces a political assessment of the Member States on the basis of non-specific principles and does not define any measurable criteria for meeting the conditions of the rule of law.

Additionally, Poland assumes that the EU has not been entrusted with any control powers in the process of establishing national law and implementing the tripartite division of powers, or in the field of organisation of the judiciary. Therefore, making the financing of Member States conditional on the fulfillment of rules that are not included in the Treaties would be a violation of the legal norms of the European Union.