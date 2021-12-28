We want to join the EU not NATO: Moldovan President

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that she was not considering her country’s membership in NATO, but would strive to become part of the European Union.

“The status of neutrality is enshrined in our constitution. There is no initiative to abandon neutrality or join NATO. We do not pose a military threat to anyone,” the Moldovan president said during an interview with Pro TV, a Romanian TV broadcaster. Her statement was quoted on Tuesday by the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

The Moldovan head of state emphasised that she would strive for her country to join the EU. “I believe that Moldova joining the EU is real. A lot depends on us. Of course, there are also external threats and risks that may hinder and inhibit reforms,” she stressed.

When asked whether Moldova’s relations with Russia would suffer from the EU integration course, she noted that such a risk exists.

“However, we respect the choices of other countries and we want our choices to be respected as well. The fact that we are moving towards the EU does not mean that we cannot have constructive and pragmatic relations with Russia. There are examples of EU countries that have good relations with Russia,” President Sandu pointed out.

Earlier on December 14, in an interview with Reuters in Brussels, Belgium, the Moldovan head of state also said that her country wants to follow a pro-Western path, at the same time she urged Russia to respect her country’s choices.