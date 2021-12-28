Polish agri-food exports up y/y in ten months

Exports of Polish agricultural and food products rose by 6.7 percent year on year in the first ten months of 2021, according to the National Support Centre for Agriculture (KOWR), supervised by the Agriculture Ministry.

“The total value of exports of agri-food products in January-October 2021 was EUR 30.5 billion,” KOWR wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

“The growth of exports resulted from the lifting of restrictions in international trade after the lockdown in the first half of 2021, growing business activity of Polish entrepreneurs, a high level of preparedness of Polish companies for functioning during the coronavirus pandemic, and high demand for Polish food,” KOWR added.

Over 72 percent of food export revenues came from sales to EU countries, which in the first ten months of 2021 totalled EUR 22 billion, up by 8 percent year on year.

Germany placed first on the list of Polish food importers (EUR 7.6 billion). It was followed by the Netherlands and France (EUR 1.8 billion each).

The sales of meat and meat products dominated Poland’s food exports in the January-October period, reaching EUR 5.7 billion, up by 6 percent.

At the same time, Poland’s imports of agri-food products increased by 5.7 percent year on year to EUR 20 billion.

The resulting trade surplus stood at EUR 10.5 billion.