Russian top court rules to liquidate Memorial human rights group

As reported on Tuesday by the RIA news agency, Russia’s Supreme Court ruled that the country’s best-known human rights group, Memorial, must be liquidated for breaking the law requiring groups to register as foreign agents. “We condemn this decision,” Łukasz Jasina, spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP), commenting on the matter.

Last month, prosecutors accused the Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Centre and Memorial International, its parent structure, of violating the foreign agent law, asking the court to shut them down.

According to the TASS agency, speaking at the final hearing on Tuesday, a state prosecutor said Memorial had organised large-scale media campaigns aimed at discrediting the Russian authorities.

The association has denied any serious violations and called the lawsuits a political decision. It has said its members would continue their work even if it is dissolved. The Russian president Vladimir Putin also said this month Memorial had defended organisations that Russia considered extremist and terrorist, and its list of victims of political repression had included Nazi collaborators.

The Interfax news agency quoted a lawyer for Memorial – which has claimed the lawsuit was politically motivated – as saying that it would appeal, both in Russia and at the European Court of Human Rights.

Baltic states in solidarity with memorial

Earlier this year, the Presidents of Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania (Andrzej Duda, Alar Karis, Egils Levits and Gitanas Nausėda, respectively), issued a statement in response to the ongoing process of liquidating the association, expressing their concern on the matter.

As they pointed out, “Memorial is one of the oldest independent organisations involved in defending human rights in Russia and documenting Stalinist crimes across the whole former Soviet area.”

The presidents expressed their appreciation of the association’s determination and dedication to “commemorate the victims of Soviet crimes perpetrated against the Polish, Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian nations, as well as against millions of Russians, Ukrainians and people of other nationalities.”

They also deemed the Memorial’s work “an important contribution to the European collective memory.”

“We will stand together to ensure historical remembrance of the crimes committed by totalitarian regimes,” the statement concluded.

We condemn the court’s decision: Foreign Ministry’s spokesman

Shortly after the handing down of the sentence, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the matter.

“We condemn the decision of the Russian Supreme Court to order the liquidation of the Memorial association, which investigates Stalinist crimes. Poland will never abandon these wonderful people from Memorial,” Łukasz Jasina, spokesman for the ministry, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Memorial, established in 1989, is a Russian non-governmental organisation fully independent of the authorities, which documents and promotes knowledge about communist repressions and their victims, deals with the defence of human rights in Russia and provides charity assistance to victims of political repressions carried out by the former Soviet and modern authorities in the country.

The association also deals with repressions against Poles in the Soviet Union. The Polish Commission operates within it, which is seeking, inter alia, for the judicial rehabilitation of the victims of the Katyń massacre and declassification of the reasons for the decision of the Chief Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation to discontinue the investigation into the Katyń case in 2004.

The Russian members of the association were the first citizens of the collapsing USSR who expressed regret over the Katyń massacre and other offences of Soviet Russia against the Polish nation.