Russia detains two allies of opposition leader Navalny: report

“Russia has detained two allies of jailed Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny,” Leonid Volkov, a prominent Russian opposition activist reported on Tuesday, adding that the detainees could face extremism charges that carry lengthy prison terms.

Russian authorities have in recent months cracked down on groups affiliated with Mr Navalny, 45, who is known as President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal critic. He is currently serving two-and-a-half years in prison for parole violations related to a fraud case he claims was politically motivated.

In June, a Russian court ruled that Mr Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation was ‘extremist’, then, after the man’s allies regrouped around a new network of organisations set up for Russia’s parliamentary election in September, the Russian authorities started investigating campaign staffers on the same extremism charges.

As Leonid Volkov, currently living in exile, reported on messaging app Telegram, state investigators detained on Tuesday the former heads of provincial election headquarters in the Siberian cities of Tomsk and Irkutsk for questioning.

According to Mr Volkov, he had tried to persuade both detained activists – Kseniya Fadeyeva and Zakhar Sarapulov, to leave Russia, as he and a number of other dissidents have done, but they refused.

Alexei Navalny was flown to Germany last year for medical treatment after being poisoned in Siberia with what Western experts concluded was the military nerve agent Novichok.